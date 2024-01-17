Small Bug Fixed

Thank you everyone who reported bugs with our recent updates.

We will keep it short as not much was reported so we updated a few bits aswell.

Main Game Update:

Fixed loud noise when starting machine up

Updated toys that drops in machine

Fixed amount of coins that you can drop

Added a few bits of text in menu to help on above fix

Fixed overlapping text in part of menu

updates some old text in menu

DLC (Coin Pusher 2 bed 4 pusher world) Update:

Updated toys that drops in machine

Fix bug with to many 10k points poker chip

Fixed amount of coins that you can drop

Added a few bits of text in menu to help on above fix

Fixed overlapping text in part of menu

updates some old text in menu

Please continue to report any bugs to us via our Discord

If you dont have discord you can report any issues via support@cpwgames.com and these will be forwarded on to the dev team as soon as we receive your email.