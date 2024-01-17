Small Bug Fixed

Thank you everyone who reported bugs with our recent updates.
We will keep it short as not much was reported so we updated a few bits aswell.
Fixed loud noise when starting machine up
Updated toys that drops in machine
Fixed amount of coins that you can drop
Added a few bits of text in menu to help on above fix
Fixed overlapping text in part of menu
updates some old text in menu
DLC (Coin Pusher 2 bed 4 pusher world) Update:
Updated toys that drops in machine
Fix bug with to many 10k points poker chip
Fixed amount of coins that you can drop
Added a few bits of text in menu to help on above fix
Fixed overlapping text in part of menu
updates some old text in menu
Please continue to report any bugs to us via our Discord
If you dont have discord you can report any issues via support@cpwgames.com and these will be forwarded on to the dev team as soon as we receive your email.
Changed files in this update