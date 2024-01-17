 Skip to content

Coin Pusher World update for 17 January 2024

Small Bug Fixed

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you everyone who reported bugs with our recent updates.

We will keep it short as not much was reported so we updated a few bits aswell.

Main Game Update:

Fixed loud noise when starting machine up
Updated toys that drops in machine
Fixed amount of coins that you can drop
Added a few bits of text in menu to help on above fix
Fixed overlapping text in part of menu
updates some old text in menu

DLC (Coin Pusher 2 bed 4 pusher world) Update:

Updated toys that drops in machine
Fix bug with to many 10k points poker chip
Fixed amount of coins that you can drop
Added a few bits of text in menu to help on above fix
Fixed overlapping text in part of menu
updates some old text in menu

Please continue to report any bugs to us via our Discord

If you dont have discord you can report any issues via support@cpwgames.com and these will be forwarded on to the dev team as soon as we receive your email.

