Release 0.3.10.6

While working on some controller support we had a bug reported about naming ships, this update should address it.

Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

Keybindings, all but the camera functions have re-bindable keys. We are working to be 100% in the future

Added Keybinding for Display Contacts

More tooltips

Balance

Adjust the faction locations a bit, mostly Blade Clan had too few places to trade between

All missions now provide some experience, we will be monitoring to see how this needs to be adjusted

Bugs

Fixed an issue with Spacebar being available while naming a ship

Addressed issues with remote Contact Mission Generation"