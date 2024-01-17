 Skip to content

Spaceport Trading Company update for 17 January 2024

Release 0.3.10.6

Build 13200521 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

While working on some controller support we had a bug reported about naming ships, this update should address it.
Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

  • Keybindings, all but the camera functions have re-bindable keys. We are working to be 100% in the future
  • Added Keybinding for Display Contacts
  • More tooltips

Balance

  • Adjust the faction locations a bit, mostly Blade Clan had too few places to trade between
  • All missions now provide some experience, we will be monitoring to see how this needs to be adjusted

Bugs

  • Fixed an issue with Spacebar being available while naming a ship
  • Addressed issues with remote Contact Mission Generation"
  • Fixed a possible crash if a captain requests mission from an contact on a location without a market
  • Addressed Issues within the Contact Mission Generation system

