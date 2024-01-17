Release 0.3.10.6

While working on some controller support we had a bug reported about naming ships, this update should address it.
Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.
Updates
- Keybindings, all but the camera functions have re-bindable keys. We are working to be 100% in the future
- Added Keybinding for Display Contacts
- More tooltips
Balance
- Adjust the faction locations a bit, mostly Blade Clan had too few places to trade between
- All missions now provide some experience, we will be monitoring to see how this needs to be adjusted
Bugs
- Fixed an issue with Spacebar being available while naming a ship
- Addressed issues with remote Contact Mission Generation"
- Fixed a possible crash if a captain requests mission from an contact on a location without a market
- Addressed Issues within the Contact Mission Generation system
Changed files in this update