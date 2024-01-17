Tacview 1.9.3 beta 12 is now available.

FEATURES & CHANGES
- ADDED DCS: Sinai Map
- ADDED traditional Chinese localization from 張炯 "Billeinstein"
- ADDED compact Aspect-Angle label option
- ADDED numerous entries to the database
- ADDED x0.1 and x0.05 playback speeds
- ADDED /SetTime command line option
- ADDED support for 21-bit UTF-8 characters
- ADDED custom label ranges settings to the registry
- ADDED recording of NR and RotorRPM for DCS World Helicopters
- ADDED callstack to Lua error messages
- IMPROVED label between selected objects is more intuitively positioned in the 3D view
- IMPROVED terrain loading time on computers with a small amount of RAM
- IMPROVED plane is now removed from the world after the end of its csv file
- IMPROVED support of GPX files meta-data
- IMPROVED addons DLL loading errors handling
- IMPROVED DCS2ACMI debug log
FIXES
- FIXED calculated CAS not displayed in labels in Tacview Starter
- FIXED inaccurate warning when playing back a file with an anti-cheat delay
- FIXED crash when attempting to debug a .NET addon or throwing an exception in C#
- FIXED crash reporter not catching some rare exceptions
- FIXED rare installer freeze on some systems
- FIXED freezes when creating many contextual menus via an add-on
- FIXED misidentification of Fw 190 variants
Changed depots in beta branch