Patch - 1.3.2.6.4

The carrier kinda slapped us around technically as we worked to implement and R&D it on the fly. We believe there is still a solid 1-2 day process left to iron out movement kinks. Then we will be working on the following to wrap up the carrier and get onto the CERC/Doctrine revamps that i posted about a few days ago on the Discord announcements.

Carrier being able to build certain units from its "Mast"

Carrier can build weapon emplacements by unlocking them from the Engineering doctrine upgrades.

Docking at Ports

Hovercraft added instead of Beaching to allow transport to and from the carrier without Helicopters.

Death Condition tied to the Carrier and not Winters

Winters is now a rebuildable Hero at the Carrier

How to opt into Experimental

To opt into experimental install "Cepheus Protocol Experimental" in your steam library.

It is no longer a beta opt in but an entirely new game granted when you purchase the base game.



Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Made helicopters 'scoot' a bit if they miss their move target slightly when moving to fastrope

Fixed an error with fastroping that caused helicopters in the Master to go right on top of the ground to fastrope

Carrier Continued on wide turn, adding turn acceleration and 'overturn' logic so the Carrier will 'overturn' a bit and correct itself when straightening out. This has some boat-spline compatibility logic to make overturning not really occur when following boat splines, so the Carrier's less likely to get stuck

Relaxed boat splines in the Master a bit more to be further away from land masses

Adjusted Treasure Island Landscape to accommodate carrier movement for areas where it would get stuck from the ocean not being deep enough

Speculative fix for vehicles doing tokyo drifts(Re-added Vehicle Nav layer)

Fixed civilian intake not shutting down if the Civilian Admin Building in a zone gets destroyed (either manually or by infected)

Also added load game response to properly shut down Civilian Intake if a zone has no Civilian Admin Building remaining there (so files afflicted by this issue will no longer have it after next patch)

Cleaned out the old Command Post system's truck actors (med, ammo, click). This clears up some navigation oddities in the Open World (and potentially other maps)

Nav cleanup for Calypso and some test maps

Moved the Start Game button on the Horde and Pandemic New Game widgets, so it no longer overlaps the version number when hovered

Updated Camera Follow Unit logic (INSERT key). Properly removes delegates when follow is stopped

Updated Camera Follow Unit logic can be called on another unit even when we're already camera-following someone (instead of having to cancel it by moving, then hitting INSERT again)

Added speculative fix for camera start height not working in the Steam Experimental Build

Carrier: Improved some 'turn away from landscape' check logic to occur more often when needed, and less often when not needed. Seems to resolve some cases where landscapes would be 'ignored' when determining which direction we ought to turn

Updated LHA6 Materials slightly and Added rotating Radars.

Updated the carrier not render through walls, due to its size and due to some pieces potentially rendering in different states of 'through wall' stenciling

Further improved Carrier loading: Now loads first before other characters. to stop units from phasing through it if they were created early somehow

Fixed some minor movement-frozen issues when loading characters (which aren't as minor when loading on the top of a Carrier)

Fixed Merlins not 'remembering' they were carrying a vehicle when saved/loaded rare bug

Carrier now properly filters FinalMoveCommandOverrides to also be at water height (otherwise in some situations, giving move commands could cause the Carrier to ascend in place)

Fixed a math issue that could cause the Carrier to turn the 'wrong way' to avoid hitting something, if it detects that it's between two obstacles (the math made it pick the distance towards the shorter gap, which was wrong!)

Fixed a separate math issue that could cause the Carrier to do an unnecessary extra 'boat forward turn check trace' when it has decided already that it wants to turn left

Letter from the Producer

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3718325557390407190

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

