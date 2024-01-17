 Skip to content

MiceGard update for 17 January 2024

Hot-fix 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13200249 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • increased viewing radius for toads
  • Increased the radius of information transmission when gaining a level
  • Fixed incorrect display of portraits on some levels
  • Layers for the armor stand are displayed correctly
  • Updated image in the main menu
  • Updated some game fonts

