- increased viewing radius for toads
- Increased the radius of information transmission when gaining a level
- Fixed incorrect display of portraits on some levels
- Layers for the armor stand are displayed correctly
- Updated image in the main menu
- Updated some game fonts
MiceGard update for 17 January 2024
Hot-fix 1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update