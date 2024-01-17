Greetings!
A game update bringing new stuff for the game.
Enjoy.
- Added bonus: Forests near lumberyards yields more gold, same for mountains near Mines
- Shrines provide restoration for units.
- Added healing and shield magic for Spellcasters.
- Introduced Plague and Freezing Winds for Undead mages.
- Checked and balanced all buildings for bonuses.
- Fixed incorrect unit type display on the recruit panel.
- Changed capture icon and added animation, so it won't confuse with any other action
- Included a unique sound for capture.
- Upon capture, different factions now have buildings set according to their faction.
Hope you enjoy this update.
Stay tuned for more.
Have a great week!
