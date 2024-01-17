 Skip to content

Lorhaven: Cursed War update for 17 January 2024

# Game Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13200188 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

A game update bringing new stuff for the game.
Enjoy.

  • Added bonus: Forests near lumberyards yields more gold, same for mountains near Mines
  • Shrines provide restoration for units.
  • Added healing and shield magic for Spellcasters.
  • Introduced Plague and Freezing Winds for Undead mages.
  • Checked and balanced all buildings for bonuses.
  • Fixed incorrect unit type display on the recruit panel.
  • Changed capture icon and added animation, so it won't confuse with any other action
  • Included a unique sound for capture.
  • Fixed unit type on recruit panel display.
  • Upon capture, different factions now have buildings set according to their faction.

Hope you enjoy this update.
Stay tuned for more.
Have a great week!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2719601 Depot 2719601
