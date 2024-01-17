- fixed display bug for players not showing as RFA after exercising full rookie contract
- added back button for screen navigation
- fixed issue starting historical league in 30 team era
- changed gamescreen display to allow you to swap between PBP and GameCast view
- added additional clickable items on team dashboard for more information and easy links
- added icon bar to daily schedule screen to quickly navigate to your team's information
Draft Day Sports: Pro Basketball 2024 update for 17 January 2024
Version 13.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
