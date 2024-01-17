 Skip to content

Draft Day Sports: Pro Basketball 2024 update for 17 January 2024

Version 13.6

Version 13.6

  • fixed display bug for players not showing as RFA after exercising full rookie contract
  • added back button for screen navigation
  • fixed issue starting historical league in 30 team era
  • changed gamescreen display to allow you to swap between PBP and GameCast view
  • added additional clickable items on team dashboard for more information and easy links
  • added icon bar to daily schedule screen to quickly navigate to your team's information

