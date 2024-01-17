 Skip to content

Playcraft update for 17 January 2024

Update 17 Jan - Happy first year Playcraft!

Share · View all patches · Build 13200089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Spawn Zones can now be activated to teleport players
-Improved hit boxes for all weapons attacks
-Right clic strong attack is now an option in gameplay
-Counter node fix

Changed files in this update

