-Spawn Zones can now be activated to teleport players
-Improved hit boxes for all weapons attacks
-Right clic strong attack is now an option in gameplay
-Counter node fix
Playcraft update for 17 January 2024
Update 17 Jan - Happy first year Playcraft!
