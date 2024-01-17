 Skip to content

Inside the Labs update for 17 January 2024

Version 0.1.4 Patch

Version 0.1.4 Patch

Fixed interaction bug in West Wood Laboratory
Increased randomness of mutant hunt mode
Added tablet tutorial
Mutation events happen more frequently
Fixed nest spawn bugs

