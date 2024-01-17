Fixed interaction bug in West Wood Laboratory
Increased randomness of mutant hunt mode
Added tablet tutorial
Mutation events happen more frequently
Fixed nest spawn bugs
Inside the Labs update for 17 January 2024
Version 0.1.4 Patch
Changed files in this update