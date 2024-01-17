 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 17 January 2024

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

· Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Functions have been added (beneath Scripts in the Database). These will allow you to create the equivalent of function or method calls in other languages, complete with return types. Pass data in, pass data back out.
  • Call Function command added to work with Functions.
  • Added drag/drop to entity script pages.
  • Fixed an issue with a crash on accessing an entity's variables/switches.
  • Fixed an issue with drag/drop annotations.

