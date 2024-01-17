 Skip to content

KAOS SurVival update for 17 January 2024

Patch 8.b

Fix issue with thunder sound.
Fix player pockets.
Fif intense fog.

Fix problema com o som do trovão.
Fix pockets jogador.
Fif nevoeiro intenso.

