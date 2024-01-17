All Quiet in the Trenches Early Access 0.5.1 Small Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13200054 · Last edited 17 January 2024 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Small patch to version 0.5.1

We didn't think we'd need it, but here's a quick Day 1 hotfix patch.

Fixed a game-breaking error in a main story in camp (by the way: a dialogue option in that story is "I'm sorry. It won't happen again")

Fixed soldier names in loading window showing the names of deceased soldiers (they should only show you active soldiers)

Fixed a missing localisation in a story

All savegames should be compatible. But to make this a regular thing, we put the 0.5.0 version on the beta branches in Steam.