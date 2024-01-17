 Skip to content

All Quiet in the Trenches update for 17 January 2024

All Quiet in the Trenches Early Access 0.5.1 Small Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch to version 0.5.1

We didn't think we'd need it, but here's a quick Day 1 hotfix patch.

  • Fixed a game-breaking error in a main story in camp (by the way: a dialogue option in that story is "I'm sorry. It won't happen again")
  • Fixed soldier names in loading window showing the names of deceased soldiers (they should only show you active soldiers)
  • Fixed a missing localisation in a story

All savegames should be compatible. But to make this a regular thing, we put the 0.5.0 version on the beta branches in Steam.

