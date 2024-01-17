All Quiet in the Trenches Early Access 0.5.1 Small Patch

Small patch to version 0.5.1
We didn't think we'd need it, but here's a quick Day 1 hotfix patch.
- Fixed a game-breaking error in a main story in camp (by the way: a dialogue option in that story is "I'm sorry. It won't happen again")
- Fixed soldier names in loading window showing the names of deceased soldiers (they should only show you active soldiers)
- Fixed a missing localisation in a story
All savegames should be compatible. But to make this a regular thing, we put the 0.5.0 version on the beta branches in Steam.
Changed files in this update