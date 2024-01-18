Version 1.3.3. Caesar's legacy

Hello everyone.

It has been a while since the release of the last major update and it is high time for a new one. We have put a lot of work into improving the game experience, hopefully you will see this too.

MAIN IMPROVEMENTS:

History replay can be now exported to GIF directly in game.

State decisions tooltip shows the impact of the action.

Affiliation (tribe name) is now being displayed for independent units when they move or attack.

New attribute called „aversion“ was implemented, this affects how likely the factions are to cooperate, form alliances etc. Further work is planned on this attribute.

New menu item opening the list of existing DLCs was added to the Main Menu.

New icon showing what map item (e.g. a city, blacksmith, stable) is busy, was added to the Strategic Overview (in map view).

OTHER IMPROVEMENTS:

Player can choose specialization of a new stable and shipyard immediately.

Invention tree displaying speed was increased.

„Agoge Training“ State Decision was improved.

Loading saved games was improved and it is faster now.

Confirmation is required now before starting tutorial.

City demands were limited to one per city.

Several State Decisions were altered to not upgrade Nomads to Settlers.

Korean and Portuguese languages were added to the pool of experimental languages (please get in touch if you would like to help with translations and/or proofreading).

AI IMPROVEMENTS:

AI behavior when it was selling city walls in the Troy scenario, was adjusted.

Improvements in selecting attack targets.

Improvements in choosing what to build next.

Improvements in supply usage.

Excessive recruitment of nomads was mitigated.

Algorithm to build less ships on lakes was improved.

Prediction for absorption was not correctly calculated, this has been remedied.

BUGS AND ISSUES FIXED:

Bug in supply calculation was fixed.

Emissaries not being part of the unit loop in particular cases, was fixed.

Issues caused by mod not being switched to vanilla when starting a tutorial in one of the DLCs, fixed.

Missing popup when a city or a unit was captured as prisoner of war, fixed.

Incorrect resource calculation was displayed when building regional capital.

Issues with scrolling down to the bottom of the list in the Strategic Overview, fixed.

Minor issues with triggering Victory Conditions were fixed.

Several issues in multiplayer (both online and asynchronous) were fixed.

An issue in Windows 11 causing the intro video not being played, was fixed.

Bug in „Slander“ action causing malfunction was fixed.

Several rare CTDs were fixed.

Many other minor bugs were fixed.

Let’s give Imperiums a try again to test all these changes in action 😊 and to get ready for the Rise of Caesar DLC. This update is called "Caesar's legacy" after all :).

Yours,

Kube Games team.