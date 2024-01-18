Version 1.3.3. Caesar's legacy

Hello everyone.
It has been a while since the release of the last major update and it is high time for a new one. We have put a lot of work into improving the game experience, hopefully you will see this too.
MAIN IMPROVEMENTS:
- History replay can be now exported to GIF directly in game.
- State decisions tooltip shows the impact of the action.
- Affiliation (tribe name) is now being displayed for independent units when they move or attack.
- New attribute called „aversion“ was implemented, this affects how likely the factions are to cooperate, form alliances etc. Further work is planned on this attribute.
- New menu item opening the list of existing DLCs was added to the Main Menu.
- New icon showing what map item (e.g. a city, blacksmith, stable) is busy, was added to the Strategic Overview (in map view).
OTHER IMPROVEMENTS:
- Player can choose specialization of a new stable and shipyard immediately.
- Invention tree displaying speed was increased.
- „Agoge Training“ State Decision was improved.
- Loading saved games was improved and it is faster now.
- Confirmation is required now before starting tutorial.
- City demands were limited to one per city.
- Several State Decisions were altered to not upgrade Nomads to Settlers.
- Korean and Portuguese languages were added to the pool of experimental languages (please get in touch if you would like to help with translations and/or proofreading).
AI IMPROVEMENTS:
- AI behavior when it was selling city walls in the Troy scenario, was adjusted.
- Improvements in selecting attack targets.
- Improvements in choosing what to build next.
- Improvements in supply usage.
- Excessive recruitment of nomads was mitigated.
- Algorithm to build less ships on lakes was improved.
- Prediction for absorption was not correctly calculated, this has been remedied.
BUGS AND ISSUES FIXED:
- Bug in supply calculation was fixed.
- Emissaries not being part of the unit loop in particular cases, was fixed.
- Issues caused by mod not being switched to vanilla when starting a tutorial in one of the DLCs, fixed.
- Missing popup when a city or a unit was captured as prisoner of war, fixed.
- Incorrect resource calculation was displayed when building regional capital.
- Issues with scrolling down to the bottom of the list in the Strategic Overview, fixed.
- Minor issues with triggering Victory Conditions were fixed.
- Several issues in multiplayer (both online and asynchronous) were fixed.
- An issue in Windows 11 causing the intro video not being played, was fixed.
- Bug in „Slander“ action causing malfunction was fixed.
- Several rare CTDs were fixed.
- Many other minor bugs were fixed.
Let’s give Imperiums a try again to test all these changes in action 😊 and to get ready for the Rise of Caesar DLC. This update is called "Caesar's legacy" after all :).
Yours,
Kube Games team.
Changed files in this update