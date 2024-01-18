 Skip to content

Imperiums: Greek Wars update for 18 January 2024

Version 1.3.3. Caesar's legacy

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone.

It has been a while since the release of the last major update and it is high time for a new one. We have put a lot of work into improving the game experience, hopefully you will see this too.

MAIN IMPROVEMENTS:

  • History replay can be now exported to GIF directly in game.
  • State decisions tooltip shows the impact of the action.
  • Affiliation (tribe name) is now being displayed for independent units when they move or attack.
  • New attribute called „aversion“ was implemented, this affects how likely the factions are to cooperate, form alliances etc. Further work is planned on this attribute.
  • New menu item opening the list of existing DLCs was added to the Main Menu.
  • New icon showing what map item (e.g. a city, blacksmith, stable) is busy, was added to the Strategic Overview (in map view).

OTHER IMPROVEMENTS:

  • Player can choose specialization of a new stable and shipyard immediately.
  • Invention tree displaying speed was increased.
  • Agoge Training“ State Decision was improved.
  • Loading saved games was improved and it is faster now.
  • Confirmation is required now before starting tutorial.
  • City demands were limited to one per city.
  • Several State Decisions were altered to not upgrade Nomads to Settlers.
  • Korean and Portuguese languages were added to the pool of experimental languages (please get in touch if you would like to help with translations and/or proofreading).

AI IMPROVEMENTS:

  • AI behavior when it was selling city walls in the Troy scenario, was adjusted.
  • Improvements in selecting attack targets.
  • Improvements in choosing what to build next.
  • Improvements in supply usage.
  • Excessive recruitment of nomads was mitigated.
  • Algorithm to build less ships on lakes was improved.
  • Prediction for absorption was not correctly calculated, this has been remedied.

BUGS AND ISSUES FIXED:

  • Bug in supply calculation was fixed.
  • Emissaries not being part of the unit loop in particular cases, was fixed.
  • Issues caused by mod not being switched to vanilla when starting a tutorial in one of the DLCs, fixed.
  • Missing popup when a city or a unit was captured as prisoner of war, fixed.
  • Incorrect resource calculation was displayed when building regional capital.
  • Issues with scrolling down to the bottom of the list in the Strategic Overview, fixed.
  • Minor issues with triggering Victory Conditions were fixed.
  • Several issues in multiplayer (both online and asynchronous) were fixed.
  • An issue in Windows 11 causing the intro video not being played, was fixed.
  • Bug in „Slander“ action causing malfunction was fixed.
  • Several rare CTDs were fixed.
  • Many other minor bugs were fixed.

Let’s give Imperiums a try again to test all these changes in action 😊 and to get ready for the Rise of Caesar DLC. This update is called "Caesar's legacy" after all :).

Yours,
Kube Games team.

Changed files in this update

Imperiums: Greek Wars Content Depot 1183471
  • Loading history…
Imperiums: Troy (1404250) Depot Depot 1404250
  • Loading history…
Imperiums: Age of Alexander (1520480) Depot Depot 1520480
  • Loading history…
Imperiums: Rome vs Carthage (1839160) Depot Depot 1839160
  • Loading history…
