Greetings friends,

Just wanted to give you a quick update on the recent improvements we've made to the game.

We've been working hard on enhancing the frame rate, so now you can expect the game to run super smooth on all maps.

We've also managed to squash most of those annoying selection bugs and made some tweaks to improve the overall flow of the game.

Thank you very much for all your feedback!

We are also working on adding most of the features demanded including in integrated Aircraft and Naval strategic layer to the game.

-Fixed Frame-rate

-Fixed Selection

-Fixed incorrect names, sounds & icons on certain units

Cheers!