v2.3 War & Peace Update for Galactic Civilizations IV is Now Available

Stardock released another big update for its popular space 4X strategy game today. Galactic Civilizations IV v2.3, dubbed the "War & Peace” update introduces new lore based diplomatic features, enhances gameplay balance, and broadens accessibility.

New features include:

New Peace Negotiation Events: Players can now engage in a variety of events that allow for nuanced peace or harsh peace terms with warring civilizations, adding a new layer of diplomatic strategy.

AI War Perception Overhaul: The AI's approach to war has been fundamentally updated. The longer a conflict persists, the more inclined AI factions are to consider peace, effectively reducing the occurrence of never-ending wars.

720p Low Resolution Support: To accommodate players on various platforms, including Steamdeck and laptops, Galactic Civilizations IV now supports 720p resolution, ensuring a smoother and more accessible gaming experience.

Balance Improvements and Bug Fixes: A host of balance tweaks and bug resolutions enhance the overall stability and fairness of gameplay.

Enhanced Multiplayer Features: With improved performance and a new option to view battles, multiplayer sessions are now more dynamic and engaging.

Improved Localization: The update brings refined localization, making the game more immersive for a global audience.

This update not only enriches the existing gameplay but also aligns with Stardock's commitment to enhancing player experience and accessibility.

To view the full changelog, go here.