V3.3.1.0 Update!

Mini-game - Small 30 second Mini-game with some rewards, helpful for new players/Those desperate for Gems

Max Level is increased to 2 Billion (Was 1 Billion)

Points in Inner Sanctum, Renamed to Monster Souls

Healing Aura skill changed to Soul Collector, Skill now helps gain Additional Monster Souls

Idle rewards now include Levels + Gems + Souls and start at 1 second

UI Adjusted on Main Battle Screen + Beast Sanctuary + Inner Sanctum

Defend The Kingdom button remade and given Black Outline to be more visible on all screens

Fixed Mordek Health not initializing correctly, this should make Mordek Harder now that he has health.

Fixed Skills being able to be manipulated using the sliders in Mordek Battle

Fixed another bug in Stat Tracker

Fixed Bug with Gems not storing correctly and could lead to players loosing Gems over time