V3.3.1.0 Update!

Mini-game - Small 30 second Mini-game with some rewards, helpful for new players/Those desperate for Gems
Max Level is increased to 2 Billion (Was 1 Billion)
Points in Inner Sanctum, Renamed to Monster Souls
Healing Aura skill changed to Soul Collector, Skill now helps gain Additional Monster Souls
Idle rewards now include Levels + Gems + Souls and start at 1 second
UI Adjusted on Main Battle Screen + Beast Sanctuary + Inner Sanctum
Defend The Kingdom button remade and given Black Outline to be more visible on all screens
Fixed Mordek Health not initializing correctly, this should make Mordek Harder now that he has health.
Fixed Skills being able to be manipulated using the sliders in Mordek Battle
Fixed another bug in Stat Tracker
Fixed Bug with Gems not storing correctly and could lead to players loosing Gems over time
Changed files in this update