Patch Notes (0.16.12)

Hello, everyone. The newest patch (0.16.12) is now live on all platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue where the animals that return via caravan would be stuck in the water.

Fixed the issue where settlers would get stuck under bridges and wharfs during the construction process.

Fixed the issue that caused the appearance of “Food reserves on stockpile low” despite having enough resources.

Fixed the issue where some players were unable to get “Putting Food on the Table”, “Feast or Famine” and “Fit For A King” achievements due to the wrong nutrition counting system.

Fixed the issue where settlers would swim up and down the waterfall.

Fixed the issue where in some cases, settlers would ignore gardening tasks, despite having proper job priorities and schedule setup.

Fixed the issue that caused unconscious settlers to remain in the water while they were being “carried” and upon dropping them on bed to rest, they would continue to have the drowning animation.

Fixed the issue where in some cases a random flooding would appear upon finished autosave. This will not fix an already flooded map, so you’ll have to load an earlier save before the flooding starts to play normally.

Fixed the issue where in some cases water would disappear from the map after an autosave. You’ll have to load an earlier save before the disappearance starts to play it normally.

Fixed the issue where if you turn off the bird effect while the bird is on a carcass, that bird would stay there indefinitely.

Fixed the issue where resource numbers displayed within production buildings would jump to zero from time to time, which in turn caused settlers to ignore their prioritization commands.

Fixed the issue where if you build at least 3 ladders on a wall from bottom to top, stacked on top of each other, the 3rd ladder would show as unreachable.

Fixed the issue that caused settlers to sleep in water in some situations.

Fixed the issue that caused animals to be stuck in place sometimes.

Added a potential fix for the camera making huge leaps out of nowhere.

Humans and animals can drown now. Yay! ...Yay?

Quality of life improvements

Pets and domestic animals can be tended to now, but only with right-click prioritize tending. Does not work automatically like with settlers.

The ripple effect is added to water when a settler swims through it.

Each particle effect has a separate checkbox in the game's options.

Settlers will not haul items to stockpiles and shelves that are located underwater.

Shelves only work with no or low water levels.

Fishing received some changes:

If the fishing goal fails the first time, settlers will try to fish again.

Fish have more ‘fishing jobs” in them, meaning it will take several successful catches to deplete one fishing spot. Also, each fishing involves more fish resources, but the fishing procedure takes more time now.

Fishing piles that are spawned as a result of fishing are reserved by a fisherman. No more will wild animals reserve those piles.

After completing fishing, settlers will haul their catch to a stockpile (haul needs to be allowed for this to work).

Known issues:

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to turn off V-sync and cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.