PFS Update 8.0

Fixes and Features:
- When the game ends you don't have to choose another server you can keep playing continuously unless the server owner leaves.
- Fixed the TDM gamemode from switching you randomly when you spawn
- The Kill Confirmed widget now stacks when you get multiple kills
- Disabled a few Unreal Engine 5 features to make the game run smoother
- Made it so a message pops up telling the user that the version is mismatched
What ill do:
- Make some more gamemodes like Capture The Flag
- Make Facing Forts a finished map
Changed files in this update