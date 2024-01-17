 Skip to content

Pirate Fighting Simulator update for 17 January 2024

PFS Update 8.0

17 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes and Features:

  • When the game ends you don't have to choose another server you can keep playing continuously unless the server owner leaves.
  • Fixed the TDM gamemode from switching you randomly when you spawn
  • The Kill Confirmed widget now stacks when you get multiple kills
  • Disabled a few Unreal Engine 5 features to make the game run smoother
  • Made it so a message pops up telling the user that the version is mismatched

What ill do:

  • Make some more gamemodes like Capture The Flag
  • Make Facing Forts a finished map

