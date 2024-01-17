 Skip to content

Sons of Saturn update for 17 January 2024

Steam Achievements Added

Share · View all patches · Build 13199808 · Last edited by Wendy

Integrated the godotsteam plugin (a surprisingly arduous task) in order to add a few achievements.

Also reduced the file sizes of some of the documents, as this was causing occasional issues on low end machines.

