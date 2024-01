Share · View all patches · Build 13199775 · Last edited 17 January 2024 – 21:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this last build, should fix some translation error!

Nathan name was not appearing in Spanish and French ; if you encountered this error and updating the build isn't enough, please start a new game, it should fix it.

A couple of lines was not translated into Ukrainian

We are sorry for the inconvenience, thank you for playing our game!

Ayael