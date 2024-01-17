The 3rd Lap of Patches

Winter Break is over and Flat Spot starts strong with another lap of patches. They are:

Fixed Bug where camera would not properly switch to the second player-car once the first car had finished.

Camera would not work in Career Mode once you quit out of a race. This is now fixed.

AI cars would turn back to start of the Pitlane when pitting. Not anymore.

Adding to that:

Updated the design for Adrenaline Rush, Wind Tunnel and Ice Cold attribute.

Update camera positions for some race results.

There are new events to manage in the Finance and PR section.

The reported bugs of the game freezing at the end of a race (or the race not finishing at all) and the player loosing progress is something I so far could not reproduce. My best guess is that is has something to do with the mentioned camera bugs after one car has finished, so maybe that fixed it. If not, please promptly contact me on Steam, on Instagram (@flatspotgame) or via mail and I'll try my best to fix it asap.

Thanks again everyone for playing Flat Spot, it means a lot to me.

See you guys out on track!