January Bugfix Update: Version 0.6.4-700

UX:
- Various smaller visual improvements for the Character Sheet
- Adjusted the HP Calculation for level 1 according to the 5e rules
- You can no longer give your character negative health or a level over 20
- You now get a warning when editing the Official Characters in the Character Editor since those are overwritten with new updates
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Random objects floating in the Graveyard (Spooky :O)
- Fixed an issue where Session Settings were overwritten when a new player joins
- Toggling the lowest floor no longer hides all buildings instead of just the appropriate floors
- Fixed ESC not working in the Full Dive menu
- Official Characters are no longer saved as duplicates when changing their stats
- Inventory weight is now correctly calculated when loading a character
- The Character Editor now shows the correct species when editing an existing character
