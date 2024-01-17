 Skip to content

Dungeon Full Dive update for 17 January 2024

January Bugfix Update: Version 0.6.4-700

Share · View all patches · Build 13199665 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UX:

  • Various smaller visual improvements for the Character Sheet
  • Adjusted the HP Calculation for level 1 according to the 5e rules
  • You can no longer give your character negative health or a level over 20
  • You now get a warning when editing the Official Characters in the Character Editor since those are overwritten with new updates

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Random objects floating in the Graveyard (Spooky :O)
  • Fixed an issue where Session Settings were overwritten when a new player joins
  • Toggling the lowest floor no longer hides all buildings instead of just the appropriate floors
  • Fixed ESC not working in the Full Dive menu
  • Official Characters are no longer saved as duplicates when changing their stats
  • Inventory weight is now correctly calculated when loading a character
  • The Character Editor now shows the correct species when editing an existing character

