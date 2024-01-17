 Skip to content

Journey's Legend update for 17 January 2024

Patch 0.6.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13199572 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for the latest feedback. Following changes come with Patch 0.6.4:

  • Added main menu button to pause menu
  • Reworked hud to make it more easy to understand
  • Lowered a lot of achievement requirements

