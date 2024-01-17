Version 1.3.0 - The Naval update

Gameplay:
- The target of a unit or formation can be switched
- The largest unit in a formation determines the spacing between them
- If a Soldier takes damage and they can no longer attack their current target, they will re-target to their new attacker
- AI will add Lookouts and Sentries to towers
Features:
- Ship embarking and disembarking
- Sea travel
- Enabled Shadows over water
- Added Norsemen Borg Lvl 2
Levels:
- Added the 'Crescents' level
Bug-fixes:
- Improved consistency of camera shake
- Resolved a crash when objects being highlighted are deleted
- Resolved a crash when allocating two workers to an upgraded Farm
- Stopped the camera orbiting when right-clicking notifications
- Camera can sometimes orbit after setting a formations target position with a direction
