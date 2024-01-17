 Skip to content

Plebs update for 17 January 2024

Version 1.3.0 - The Naval update

Build 13199568

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay:

  • The target of a unit or formation can be switched
  • The largest unit in a formation determines the spacing between them
  • If a Soldier takes damage and they can no longer attack their current target, they will re-target to their new attacker
  • AI will add Lookouts and Sentries to towers

Features:

  • Ship embarking and disembarking
  • Sea travel
  • Enabled Shadows over water
  • Added Norsemen Borg Lvl 2

Levels:

  • Added the 'Crescents' level

Bug-fixes:

  • Improved consistency of camera shake
  • Resolved a crash when objects being highlighted are deleted
  • Resolved a crash when allocating two workers to an upgraded Farm
  • Stopped the camera orbiting when right-clicking notifications
  • Camera can sometimes orbit after setting a formations target position with a direction

Changed files in this update

