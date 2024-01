Share · View all patches · Build 13199543 · Last edited 17 January 2024 – 21:09:31 UTC by Wendy

NEW:

• Added graphics and video clips to the compendium

• Added new entries to the compendium

• Tasks have undergone a number of corrections and their progress path is now updated

FIXES:

• Fixed number of translation issues

• Fixed usage of the Altar

• Fixed levitating constructions issue

• Improved rendering of trees at long distances

• Improved fire effects

• Reduced food frying time

• Stamina regeneration is now faster