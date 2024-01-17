Welcome to the Update 1.1

Get ready for a new Karoshi Club update!

Release Notes Update 1.1:

Text: Some English phrases have been simplified, but the text editors have not yet completed the editing process. The final edits will be included in the next update

Gameplay: New images have been added to the neutral and bad endings

Settings: Added music volume slider

Settings: Added sound volume slider

Settings: Added font slider from original to large

Minor changes and fixes

Localization Pack #1

We are happy to announce the release of the first localization pack—many thanks to everyone who assisted us in implementing it, including translators and LQA experts.

Add Support Japanese Language Pack

Add Support Russian Language Pack

If you notice any issues with the localization, please don't hesitate to report it to us on our Discord server. We have created a separate topic and questionnaire specifically for this purpose. We would appreciate it if you could take the time to help us improve the localization. Thank you!

Future Plans

Update 1.2 plans:

Text: The English text has been updated based on the edits made by the editors

Gameplay: Rewind functional. We postponed this feature to the next update after failing to resolve this functionality bug quickly

Localization: Add new language packs created by volunteer translators

Team Feedback

We are delighted that you have provided us with feedback and have been supporting us in general! We want to extend our special thanks to you for promoting Welcome to the Karoshi Club.

It inspires us and makes us even stronger.

We hope you enjoy the new updates for "Welcome to Club Karoshi". We'll see you in the new Community Info update with the manga release, "Welcome to the Karoshi Club," and future Version 1.2.

Your, Kamishibai Cat