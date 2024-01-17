Welcome to the Update 1.1

Release Update 1.1
Get ready for a new Karoshi Club update!
Release Notes Update 1.1:
- Text: Some English phrases have been simplified, but the text editors have not yet completed the editing process. The final edits will be included in the next update
- Gameplay: New images have been added to the neutral and bad endings
- Settings: Added music volume slider
- Settings: Added sound volume slider
- Settings: Added font slider from original to large
- Minor changes and fixes
Localization Pack #1
We are happy to announce the release of the first localization pack—many thanks to everyone who assisted us in implementing it, including translators and LQA experts.
- Add Support Japanese Language Pack
- Add Support Russian Language Pack
If you notice any issues with the localization, please don't hesitate to report it to us on our Discord server. We have created a separate topic and questionnaire specifically for this purpose. We would appreciate it if you could take the time to help us improve the localization. Thank you!
Future Plans
Update 1.2 plans:
- Text: The English text has been updated based on the edits made by the editors
- Gameplay: Rewind functional. We postponed this feature to the next update after failing to resolve this functionality bug quickly
- Localization: Add new language packs created by volunteer translators
Team Feedback
We are delighted that you have provided us with feedback and have been supporting us in general! We want to extend our special thanks to you for promoting Welcome to the Karoshi Club.
It inspires us and makes us even stronger.
We hope you enjoy the new updates for "Welcome to Club Karoshi". We'll see you in the new Community Info update with the manga release, "Welcome to the Karoshi Club," and future Version 1.2.
Your, Kamishibai Cat
