ULTRAKILL update for 17 January 2024

Patch 14c Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 13199431 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added chess functionality to the Credits museum
  • Added a optional seperate punch binds for each arm
  • Move arm, delete arm and modify arm can now be used in normal levels
  • Updated Hideous Mass model and texture
  • Reduced Mindflayer's radiance health buff from 2x to 1.5x
  • Made "Do Robots Dream of Eternal Sleep?" loop twice by default in the Cyber Grind
  • Increased secret orb requirement for the final weapon color template from 86 to 100
  • Increased recharge speed for nails
  • Decreased delay for "Conductor" aftershock
  • Sawblades no longer get the nailbomb damage bonus
  • Red errors in the console now default to being expanded since people would forget to do so when posting bug reports
  • Renamed controls menu weapon slots from numbers to weapons to make them easier to change
  • Screwdriver no longer breaks when attached to dead Guttermen
  • The timer in 7-1 now stops as soon as the boss' death animation starts
  • A dying Mindflayer's death countdown now resets when launched with a Knuckleblaster punch
  • Dying Mindflayers and dead Guttermen are now whiplashable
  • Player can now heal off of dying Mindflayers
  • Added icons for some cheats that didn't have them yet
  • Lowered priority for punching saws
  • Raised priority for punching coins
  • Added credits for the public domain songs "Take a Look at Molly" and "Gymnopedie No.1" in the Additional Music Credits book
  • Lowered 7-4 security system beam speed on Harmless and Lenient difficulties
  • Increased rocket speed reduction when ridden by player from 75% to 65%
  • Slightly lowered style requirements for 7-1, 7-2 and 7-4
  • Reimplemented "Super Slide Jump" tech
  • Added a console command for forced stacktrace extraction for modders

Fixes:

  • Fixed bugs relating to Whiplash binds
  • Fixed weapon wheel not working properly on controller
  • Fixed the doors in 5-3's second half opening the wrong way
  • Fixed the Hideous Mass armor not working correctly
  • Fixed the Cyber Grind leaderboard sometimes lagging when using custom music
  • Fixed "enemies ignore player" cheat not working on Leviathan
  • Fixed Fullbright cheat not working well with levels with heavy fog such as 7-3
  • Fixed the level end leaderboard only showing up to 4 people
  • Player no longer moves with large objects as if standing on them while noclipping
  • Swordsmachine no longer attacks other enemies while blinded
  • Swordsmachine now properly targets Stalkers if any are around
  • Fixed Stalkers not targeting the player when no other targets are available
  • Fixed 4-2 circular checkpoints not re-enabling as intended
  • Fixed the Cyber Grind special enemies being unable to spawn on their earliest set spawn wave
  • Fixed a bug with the Cyber Grind uncommon enemy calculations sometimes causing double the intended amount of Virtues to spawn
  • Fixed Knuckleblaster shotgun shells no longer colliding with the ground
  • Fixed mismatched Violence layer "origName" values for modding purposes
  • Fixed the 1-1 challenge not working correctly if the player grabs a checkpoint before the time runs out
  • Fixed Guttertanks sometimes being parryable after death
  • Fixed the 7-1 boss not unlocking the enemy data strategy field when first fought
  • Fixed the 4-S tab stats menu counter
  • Fixed Ferryman's lightning no longer causing an explosion when chargebacked
  • Fixed the Advanced Strategy section for the Railcannon referring to the wait time as 15 seconds instead of 16
  • Fixed an accidental reversion of the Revolver's data section into an earlier, shorter version
  • Fixed odd physics behavior with blinded dying Virtues
  • Cannonballs will now snap to be directly in front of the player's position if punched at a target that's close, to avoid being launched at odd angles
  • Fixed a bug that caused the audio to distort and break if the player spawns many blinded Guttermen
  • Fixed the Electric Railcannon's variation description overlapping with the Already Owned button
  • Fixed an invisible collider at the spawn point in the Sandbox causing odd behavior with the Spawner arm
  • Fixed explosions being able to break unbreakable Clash mode boxes
  • Fixed Guttermen sometimes not properly unsandifying when dying
  • Fixed framerate-related inconsistencies with trams
  • Fixed the bloodsplatter caused by a Drone's death not healing the player
  • Dead enemies can no longer get hit by the same projectile multiple times, often causing the game to hitch or freeze
  • Fixed punching a Screwdrivered enemy corpse causing the screw to reattach and detach rapidly
  • Round Trip no longer instakills Guttertanks if they are being protected by an Idol
  • Swordsmachine's thrown swords can no longer hit the same enemy multiple times
  • Added a teleport failsafe in case the player gets stuck under the bomb while it's lowering in 7-2
  • Fixed the game freezing for a moment while loading another song in the Cyber Grind
  • Fixed the particle effects and rubble caused by the 7-2 clocktower falling not spawning correctly
  • Fixed a bug where coins or magnets hitting a freezecharged rocket would cause an unintentionally large explosion
  • Fixed tutorial prompts sometimes not displaying the relevant button bind
  • Fixed Strays, Schisms and Soldiers incorrectly using the Filth's movement speed values
  • The same button can no longer be bound to the same action multiple times
  • Cancelling the weapon wheel with a projectile boost no longer causes level timer speed issues
  • Fixed a bug that caused Husks to not count as kills if not targeting the player
  • Fixed a bug that caused Size 2 fish to be uncatchable

Changed files in this update

ULTRAKILL Content Depot 1229491
  • Loading history…
