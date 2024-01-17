Patch 14c Changelog

Changes:
- Added chess functionality to the Credits museum
- Added a optional seperate punch binds for each arm
- Move arm, delete arm and modify arm can now be used in normal levels
- Updated Hideous Mass model and texture
- Reduced Mindflayer's radiance health buff from 2x to 1.5x
- Made "Do Robots Dream of Eternal Sleep?" loop twice by default in the Cyber Grind
- Increased secret orb requirement for the final weapon color template from 86 to 100
- Increased recharge speed for nails
- Decreased delay for "Conductor" aftershock
- Sawblades no longer get the nailbomb damage bonus
- Red errors in the console now default to being expanded since people would forget to do so when posting bug reports
- Renamed controls menu weapon slots from numbers to weapons to make them easier to change
- Screwdriver no longer breaks when attached to dead Guttermen
- The timer in 7-1 now stops as soon as the boss' death animation starts
- A dying Mindflayer's death countdown now resets when launched with a Knuckleblaster punch
- Dying Mindflayers and dead Guttermen are now whiplashable
- Player can now heal off of dying Mindflayers
- Added icons for some cheats that didn't have them yet
- Lowered priority for punching saws
- Raised priority for punching coins
- Added credits for the public domain songs "Take a Look at Molly" and "Gymnopedie No.1" in the Additional Music Credits book
- Lowered 7-4 security system beam speed on Harmless and Lenient difficulties
- Increased rocket speed reduction when ridden by player from 75% to 65%
- Slightly lowered style requirements for 7-1, 7-2 and 7-4
- Reimplemented "Super Slide Jump" tech
- Added a console command for forced stacktrace extraction for modders
Fixes:
- Fixed bugs relating to Whiplash binds
- Fixed weapon wheel not working properly on controller
- Fixed the doors in 5-3's second half opening the wrong way
- Fixed the Hideous Mass armor not working correctly
- Fixed the Cyber Grind leaderboard sometimes lagging when using custom music
- Fixed "enemies ignore player" cheat not working on Leviathan
- Fixed Fullbright cheat not working well with levels with heavy fog such as 7-3
- Fixed the level end leaderboard only showing up to 4 people
- Player no longer moves with large objects as if standing on them while noclipping
- Swordsmachine no longer attacks other enemies while blinded
- Swordsmachine now properly targets Stalkers if any are around
- Fixed Stalkers not targeting the player when no other targets are available
- Fixed 4-2 circular checkpoints not re-enabling as intended
- Fixed the Cyber Grind special enemies being unable to spawn on their earliest set spawn wave
- Fixed a bug with the Cyber Grind uncommon enemy calculations sometimes causing double the intended amount of Virtues to spawn
- Fixed Knuckleblaster shotgun shells no longer colliding with the ground
- Fixed mismatched Violence layer "origName" values for modding purposes
- Fixed the 1-1 challenge not working correctly if the player grabs a checkpoint before the time runs out
- Fixed Guttertanks sometimes being parryable after death
- Fixed the 7-1 boss not unlocking the enemy data strategy field when first fought
- Fixed the 4-S tab stats menu counter
- Fixed Ferryman's lightning no longer causing an explosion when chargebacked
- Fixed the Advanced Strategy section for the Railcannon referring to the wait time as 15 seconds instead of 16
- Fixed an accidental reversion of the Revolver's data section into an earlier, shorter version
- Fixed odd physics behavior with blinded dying Virtues
- Cannonballs will now snap to be directly in front of the player's position if punched at a target that's close, to avoid being launched at odd angles
- Fixed a bug that caused the audio to distort and break if the player spawns many blinded Guttermen
- Fixed the Electric Railcannon's variation description overlapping with the Already Owned button
- Fixed an invisible collider at the spawn point in the Sandbox causing odd behavior with the Spawner arm
- Fixed explosions being able to break unbreakable Clash mode boxes
- Fixed Guttermen sometimes not properly unsandifying when dying
- Fixed framerate-related inconsistencies with trams
- Fixed the bloodsplatter caused by a Drone's death not healing the player
- Dead enemies can no longer get hit by the same projectile multiple times, often causing the game to hitch or freeze
- Fixed punching a Screwdrivered enemy corpse causing the screw to reattach and detach rapidly
- Round Trip no longer instakills Guttertanks if they are being protected by an Idol
- Swordsmachine's thrown swords can no longer hit the same enemy multiple times
- Added a teleport failsafe in case the player gets stuck under the bomb while it's lowering in 7-2
- Fixed the game freezing for a moment while loading another song in the Cyber Grind
- Fixed the particle effects and rubble caused by the 7-2 clocktower falling not spawning correctly
- Fixed a bug where coins or magnets hitting a freezecharged rocket would cause an unintentionally large explosion
- Fixed tutorial prompts sometimes not displaying the relevant button bind
- Fixed Strays, Schisms and Soldiers incorrectly using the Filth's movement speed values
- The same button can no longer be bound to the same action multiple times
- Cancelling the weapon wheel with a projectile boost no longer causes level timer speed issues
- Fixed a bug that caused Husks to not count as kills if not targeting the player
- Fixed a bug that caused Size 2 fish to be uncatchable
