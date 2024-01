To give you all an update, we're working on the next few content patches. Here's a small patch for now to improve a few things:

➡️ Changes

Updated customer review text for better clarity

⚙️ Optimizations

Removed expensive operation in AI pathfinding

🛠️ General Fixes

Fixed a case of duplicating items

Fixed [REDACTED] item recipe being unlocked when crafting Electronics Lab

Fixed several disconnect to menu exceptions