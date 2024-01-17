 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VRidge update for 17 January 2024

Premium version detection hotfix.

Share · View all patches · Build 13199206 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are releasing a hot fix that caused VRidge to not detect the purchased premium version and stopping the stream. The program should now work correctly :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2677751 Depot 2677751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link