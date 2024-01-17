 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escape 2042 - The Truth Defenders update for 17 January 2024

Japanese voice over, Linux version and config screen

Share · View all patches · Build 13199180 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Escape 2042 is now available for Linux users.
​Japanese voice over is also available for every language!​
A settings screen have been added to select gaming options such as full screen, gamepad/keyboard, sound volume.

Changed files in this update

Escape 2042 - The Truth Defenders Content Depot 598591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link