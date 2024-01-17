Escape 2042 is now available for Linux users.
Japanese voice over is also available for every language!
A settings screen have been added to select gaming options such as full screen, gamepad/keyboard, sound volume.
Escape 2042 - The Truth Defenders update for 17 January 2024
Japanese voice over, Linux version and config screen
