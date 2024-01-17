 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Game Store Simulator update for 17 January 2024

Patch Notes #6 | V0.6.56

Share · View all patches · Build 13199111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this update, you can fully automate your sales. Stay tuned for bigger updates !
  • 🚀Security Added! Now, when your security is on duty, thieves won't be able to enter your shop, and some of your customers won't be able to disturb anyone.
  • 🚀Cleaning robot added! Now you don't need to pick up a broom.

also;

  • A few corrections have been made in the translation.
  • Tooltips have been added to several places to obtain information before placing a game on the shelves.
  • A few minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2598932 Depot 2598932
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link