Patch Notes #6 | V0.6.56

With this update, you can fully automate your sales. Stay tuned for bigger updates !
- 🚀Security Added! Now, when your security is on duty, thieves won't be able to enter your shop, and some of your customers won't be able to disturb anyone.
- 🚀Cleaning robot added! Now you don't need to pick up a broom.
also;
- A few corrections have been made in the translation.
- Tooltips have been added to several places to obtain information before placing a game on the shelves.
- A few minor bug fixes.
Changed files in this update