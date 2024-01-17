 Skip to content

Contraption Maker update for 17 January 2024

Build 1.4.23: Puzzle Adjustments

Build 13199104

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made a few minor change to 3 puzzles in the Incredible Puzzles Pack: 65, 96, and 115

ContraptionMaker Content Depot 241241
OSX Depot Depot 241242
Contraption Maker Linux Depot Depot 241243
OSX 64 Depot Depot 241244
