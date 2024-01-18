Update 13: Compost & Manure

ACRES gets new ways for maintaining soil health in the latest Compost & Manure update. Generate solid fertilizers directly on the farm and grow a new crop, Barley.

Hello Fellow Farmers!

Thank you all for playing ACRES. Welcome all newcomers from last week's Economy Festival and thanks for the continued support from those that have been here for some time. Crazy to think launch was only 13 weeks ago! I've been hard at work bringing new updates to ACRES and addressing some quality of life improvements.

This week I wanted to bring a new dynamic method of maintaining soil health to compliment the direct liquid amendments and the cover crop system to fill in the gaps that each system presented. I've also made much requested improvements to the tractors and fuel system. Tractors will now stop mid row when fuel is empty and will automatically resume when it becomes available.

Thank you all again for supporting early access titles, It is a pleasure developing ACRES alongside such a positive community.

Jimi,

The Developer

Update Notes : Early Access 0.U13.117

Solid Fertilizer Spreader

A new action type is available in the soil amendment tool category. The Solid Fertilizer Spreader applies new solid fertilizer types for an additional way to take care of your acres. Solid fertilizers can be applied manually or with the new Solid Fertilizer Row Spreader.

Solid Fertilizers require items from the farm’s inventory rather to be used instead of money like the liquid amendment types. Solid Fertilizer items can be produced on the farm, and the amount of each on hand is displayed on the right hand menu selection button.

When applied, Solid fertilizers take time to decompose and slowly release nutrients back into the soil. Each fertilizer type applies different nutrient values and has unique output curve profiles. Data for each type is displayed in the right hand selection menu tooltip. Hovering over the curve graph will indicate how much of each nutrient is released at different times during the fertilizers lifespan.

Solid fertilizer cannot be stacked in the fields, applying additional fertilizer of the same type will reset the progress to 100% and the excess will runoff and be lost.

Progress for each acres’ fertilizer applications can be monitored in the bottom Soil Data HUD.

Solid fertilizers can have additional properties such as weed suppression or can be hazardous. These affects and applied throughout the lifespan of the fertilizer until it has completely decomposed.

New Harvest Yield Items

Crops can now add additional items, green & brown plant material during harvest. The amount of these items varies per crop and is displayed in the seed tooltip. Advancing each crop’s hybrid research can increase the amount of additional plant material during harvest up to 3 times the original amount.

Plant material is useful for creating compost and mulch.



Chicken Manure

Chicken Runs and Large Coop’s now produce chicken manure. Chicken manure is collected into the farm’s storage system for each graze cycle. Chicken manure can be applied directly to the fields or composted with brown plant material for additional soil benefits.

Chicken manure is toxic, when applied to an acre, no harvesting can be preformed until it has completely decomposed.

Stockpile

The stockpile building increases storage space for loose bulk materials such as plant material, chicken manure and compost



Compost Station

The compost station turns raw materials into compost over time. Select different recipes after placement with the Secondary Action key, default is RMB or Gamepad X

Two recipes are currently available:

Plant Compost: Created from 12 green and 8 brown plant material. Compost takes 18 hours to produce.

Composted Chicken Manure: Created from 8 brown plant material and 4 Chicken Manure. Takes 67 hours to produce.

Multiple compost stations can be built at a time. When a recipe is selected, the station will automatically pull the required ingredients out of storage. When all ingredients have been pulled composting will proceed. Items highlighted in red in the station world widget indicate that the item is still needed, while highlighted white indicates the item has already been pulled. The progress bar and green arrow show the current active cycle progress while a red arrow indicates the station is currently inactive.

Changing recipe will reset progress and current input item will be lost.





Barley

Barley is a new crop that can be grown on the farm. It’s properties are similar to wheat but can be harvested to provide additional plant material. Barley also fetches better market prices in the spring and fall.

