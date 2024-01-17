 Skip to content

Square Logic update for 17 January 2024

Updated colors in dark mode.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.6
Now the background screen, grid and texts have new colors in dark mode.

Follow the game and our developer page on Steam to stay updated on news :D
https://store.steampowered.com/developer/newdawngamestudio

