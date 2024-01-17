Updated colors in dark mode.

Update 1.0.6
Now the background screen, grid and texts have new colors in dark mode.
Follow the game and our developer page on Steam to stay updated on news :D
https://store.steampowered.com/developer/newdawngamestudio
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update 1.0.6
Now the background screen, grid and texts have new colors in dark mode.
Follow the game and our developer page on Steam to stay updated on news :D
https://store.steampowered.com/developer/newdawngamestudio
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update