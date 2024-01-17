Ver 1.1.0 Patch Note

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Hello! We're HimitsuCP, the production company of Inari.

First of all, thank you for waiting for the patch.

It's a short period of time, but we worked hard on it. Please enjoy it!

**

1. Add Lover System

**



You can be in a relationship with Takane, Asami, and Mio.

When you are in a relationship, theirs favorability increases faster and you can build a higher favorability.

Be the lovers of these attractive women!

**

2. Add H scene

**



The H scene of Takane, Asami and Mio is added.

Takane - Type 2

Asami - Type 2

Mio - Type 1

A total of five H scenes will be added.

Please enjoy the new H scene.

**

3. Add main story

**

The main story related to the shrine has been added.

Please look forward to what new stories will unfold at the shrine.

P.S)

We wanted to include more variety content in this update, but we lacked our capabilities.

Contrary to our initial plan, we have not been able to add many features to the Lover System.

Users may feel stuffy, but we will do our best to add many functions.

The patch will continue every 3-4 weeks.

We will definitely show you the various interactions.

We are preparing to show you in the next patch.

And we will add various functions that users are looking forward to as soon as possible.

Thank you for loving our game.. I love you.