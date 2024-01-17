 Skip to content

Sail update for 17 January 2024

Security Patch 🔒

Share · View all patches · Build 13198988 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

WARNING

We are in the process of updating our security so progress and shop purchases will not be saved.

Thank you for being patient with us as we grow.

Depot 1684011
