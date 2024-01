Share · View all patches · Build 13198980 · Last edited 17 January 2024 – 21:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hey Townies! Another quick hotfix patch to address some issues from the megapatch.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed an issue where alignment scrolls would not be available to equip.

• Fixed an issue that caused Socialite Entertain ability animation to happen during random phases.

• Fixed bugs relating to Tribunal and Executioner interactions.