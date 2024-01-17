Update 1.5.1 Additions - Released

Hello Slimesventure Friends!
The "Update 1.5.1 Additions" is here!
Patchnotes Update 1.5.1
Additions & Modifications
- Camelcase in Navigation - Removed
- Newspaper - updated
- 8 side Articles (more coming in U 1.6.) - added
- Design - Burned Letter UI - updated
Game fixes
- Leaving Crafting Overlay not always working - fixed
- Shadow - Church - updated
- Collisions - Olaf's House - updated
- Overlapping Tiles - Woodfarm - updated
- Activ Campfire by raining - Woodlands/Soliar Sins - fixed
- Lightning - Restaurant - updated
- No Titlepicture - Traindrive - fixed
- Trainstation words on Map - Updated
- Sign by Townhall - updated
- Collision - Energy Center - updated
- Renamed Construction_Worker to Ralof - updated
Thanks as always to all people, who play Slimesventure: Your Destination!
Continue enjoying,
Leon
Changed files in this update