Slimesventure: Your Destination update for 17 January 2024

Update 1.5.1 Additions - Released

Update 1.5.1 Additions - Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Slimesventure Friends!
The "Update 1.5.1 Additions" is here!

Patchnotes Update 1.5.1

Additions & Modifications
  • Camelcase in Navigation - Removed
  • Newspaper - updated
  • 8 side Articles (more coming in U 1.6.) - added
  • Design - Burned Letter UI - updated
Game fixes
  • Leaving Crafting Overlay not always working - fixed
  • Shadow - Church - updated
  • Collisions - Olaf's House - updated
  • Overlapping Tiles - Woodfarm - updated
  • Activ Campfire by raining - Woodlands/Soliar Sins - fixed
  • Lightning - Restaurant - updated
  • No Titlepicture - Traindrive - fixed
  • Trainstation words on Map - Updated
  • Sign by Townhall - updated
  • Collision - Energy Center - updated
  • Renamed Construction_Worker to Ralof - updated

Thanks as always to all people, who play Slimesventure: Your Destination!

Continue enjoying,
Leon

Changed files in this update

Depot 1972631 Depot 1972631
  • Loading history…
