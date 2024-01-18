Balancing and Pacing update

As we progress towards making Deceit 2 free to play, we’ve had our heads down making major improvements to the game based on community feedback.

This week’s update focuses on balancing and pacing in Deceit 2: we want to create a faster and smoother pace of gameplay. Read on for a flavour of what we’ve added to this game this week.

Enraged and empowered

We’ve made tweaks to the ‘Enrage’ period that Terrors enter when the Escape Key is collected by Innocents: One common complaint we heard was that all Innocents regularly end up without the sanity needed to escape the map. To counter this Rift Eyes will no longer activate during the Enrage period. Ghost form magically disappears during this period too, so you can see what humans are around you. It’s nice to know who your friends are.

Mutant Ninja Terrors

We’ve reconfigured the Mutations Spell wheel: Mutations now only spawn once per game, and we have made the Spell wheel clearer and easier to use. The Mutation ‘Soul Swap’ has a new effect that blinds Terrors to counter them delivering a poor Innocent to their teammate. Risk-reward, as they say. Our newest Mutation also enters the game: ‘Silence’ replaces ‘Paranormal’ - muting all players for 30 seconds or until the end of that In-Between phase. The ‘Earthquake’ Mutation has had a big buff too: it now destroys cameras and tannoys in the same range as wall cracks.

Keep on movin’

To move the game along and keep the momentum up as you go through the game, we’re making some significant QOL changes across the board. We’ve removed some aspects of Second Sight from the game: available souls have a visual effect and will whisper from the task they’re trapped in to bring you to them, and Infected will always see the position of Innocents (with the exception of the Final Showdown: when it’s just you and one pesky Innocent remaining, or you’re the last Terror standing against two Innocents).

We’ve improved the smoothness of entering and leaving tasks, and there are new default items as the Clipboard and Inspection pin have been removed. It will take 60 seconds for the Inspection Machine to boot up at the beginning of the game and you now unlock the Inspection Machine with the pin that is handily left on the table beside it! Those Asylum employees had no sense of password protection.

This is just an overview of the key features added with today’s update; for all the ins & outs - like how we’ve moved the skin variants to their own page as we continue to work on the game’s UI - check out the patch notes below.

Stick with us as we move ever closer towards making the game free to play: we’ve been collecting the questions you’ve been asking and we’ll be sharing more information with you at the end of this month.

Patch Notes

Art

Hovering players in your party will now highlight them with a beam in the Main Menu.

Audio

Updated the Enrage phase music so that it ramps up the closer the Escape Key holder gets to the Escape Door. Once the door starts being unlocked there is also a global audio cue played.

You can now talk with everyone that you just played with in the post game summary screen. This is a room based voice chat system, so if your party member leaves the summary screen you won’t be able to talk to them until you do the same.

Gameplay

The duration of the Reality phases have been adjusted. They will no longer scale based on the number of players alive, and the impact of activating Weak Points has been reduced. On average this will mean the earlier Reality phases are shorter, and the later ones are slightly longer.

A custom setting has been added for adjusting how Reality phases scale based on the number of alive players.

As we prepare for releasing our second Terror, the Werewolf, we’ve moved the Rift Eyes to be an Experiment specific passive. As part of this and some other balancing changes: The Rift Eyes will no longer activate on their own, instead they will activate based on when the Experiment Terror(s) uses their Scream ability. Each Scream usage will activate half of the Rift Eyes in half of the rooms. The room selection is completely random, meaning 2 Experiments could activate Rift Eyes in either every room or half of them, and everywhere in-between. The number of Eyes allowed to be activated per room is capped to half. The Rift Eyes will no longer automatically turn on when in the Enrage phase. Rift Eyes are now independent of each other, rather than being heavily linked to a cluster within a room. This means hitting a Rift Eye with light will only disable that one Eye. Despite this change, there’s no change to how fast you lose Sanity based on how many Eyes are looking at you. 5 Eyes draining your Sanity will still be the same rate as 1 Eye. Rift Eyes will now only lock on to one player at a time, and will remain on the player until they break line of sight (or blind them!). Rift Eyes now have a clearer ‘waking up’ state and can be blinded during this to stop them from revealing you and draining your Sanity.

If the Escape Key is collectable from the Peddler as you enter the In-Between, the Enrage phase will automatically start. Note: the Enrage phase will still automatically start whenever the Escape Key is collected.

Humans will no longer appear in their Ghost Form during the Enrage phase.

Second Sight has been adjusted to no longer reveal objects around the map when using it. It will still provide information about the game, and the players in it, like before.

The Infected will now have outlines of Human players during the Reality phase. This is disabled when entering the Final Showdown (when only 1 vote is required for an elimination).

Tasks that are completable will now have a soul particle effect playing on them, alongside an audio cue to draw you towards them.

The Inspection Pin and Clipboard items have been removed from the Peddler’s inventory. The Muzzle and Sanity Serum have replaced them as default unlocked items.

The Inspection Machine will now begin the game in a booting state. After 1 minute, players may enter the pin code found near it to use the Machine.

Infected players will no longer see the available Mutations in the game on their Role Wheel.

Mutations are no longer granted to the Infected on game start, however the number of Mutations placed on Weak Points has been increased from 2 to 4 per Reality phase.

Collected, and used, Mutations will no longer be reinserted into the pool of available Mutations to collect from Weak Points.

The Earthquake Mutation will now destroy Tannoy speakers and CCTV cameras as well as Wall Cracks.

The Soul Swap Mutation will now trigger a Light Trap-esque flash to blind any Terrors waiting for you on the other side.

The Paranormal Mutation has been replaced with a new Mutation, Silence. Silence will mute every player for 30 seconds.

The ‘Multiply’ Mutation has been disabled - this is primarily because of the notable performance impact it can have for some machines.

The Shower room’s Weak Point has been moved to reduce visibility from other rooms.

The Lobby room’s Weak Point has been moved into the Kitchen.

Several tasks have been moved around inside the Millhaven Asylum.

Upgraded the supported version of AMD’s FSR from FSR2 to FSR3.

[FIXED] Muzzled players can use the Tannoy system.

[FIXED] The Bandage item is hard to use on masculine characters.

UI

The Sanity loss hit markers have been reduced in size.

Variants of cosmetics are now nested within the parent cosmetic in the Collection tab.

Translations & Localisation