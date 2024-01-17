Weekly Update #147

A small mid-week update this week. You can now pile baskets of soil, just like you can with baskets of charcoal. There's also been a gotcha fixed with worm farming: taking the last worm from the wormy soil pile no longer permanently ends the worm farm, since you can put the worm right back in if you've removed it by mistake.

I also spent a good chunk of time this week ironing out the details of AHAP and starting to implement it. You'll hear more about this soon.

Tomorrow, I'm heading out to Utah for the premier of the documentary Eternal You at Sundance, which is in part about Project December, my AI side-project. More details here:

https://festival.sundance.org/program/film/6569ff9efac9f46f45c03c81

I'll be back early next week to resume work on One Hour One Life.