v1.9.25 - The Fixes and Improvements Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

This week is update week, and we have a small update focused on fixes and improvements!

While this may be a minor update, there are many important changes which players have been asking for. These improvements include a new "space" tag for the workshop, to help organize and find these creations.

Sadly, the bug allowing players to fly with a fire extinguisher has been addressed! Fire extinguishers still apply force in space allowing you to propel yourself around, but on Earth they don't apply any force any more.

For a full list of changes, see the notes below.

Next week we have a reelly big announcement so be sure to join us for the new info. We won't say any more as to spoil this update so catch you then!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.9.25

Feature - #22081 Added space and train tags to workshop uploads

Feature - #22258 Added rotation, angular speed and tilt to the astronomy sensor

Fix - Multiplayer rope render sync

Fix - #23781 Winch speed setting appearing on rope hooks

Fix - #21497 Hide addon popups during photo mode

Fix - #21797 Disable editing of vehicles with passengers

Fix - #21815 Skybox rendering issues

Fix - #22168 DLC icons on server list overlapping

Fix - #22376 Compartment internal fluid height issues (fires extinguishing under waterline)

Fix - Fixed tractor and engine preset issues

Balance - #21773 Reduced fire extinguisher force