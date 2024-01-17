Avium v1.51

While you can switch back and forth between Mouse & Keyboard and the Console Controller at will, it's encouraged to play the game using one method of input over the other. If you're using Mouse & Keyboard, please do not turn on your Controller. Turning on the Console Controller will prioritize the Console Controller over Mouse & Keyboard, and the game will eventually give you an error of "Lost Connection" when the controller goes to sleep or loses connection. If you still want to interchange between Console Controller and Mouse & Keyboard at will, the fix for this "Lost Connection" is simply ALT + TAB out of the game and back in to reset the new default input as Mouse & Keyboard.