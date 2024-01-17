Update, Version 20240117

English
############Content################
[Special Attribution UI]Made the attribution-name window wider.
[Special Attribution UI]Added better mouse support. When the mouse hovers over an attribution's name, its value shall automatically update.
[Special Attribution]Added new special attributions that can increase weapon proficiency levels.
[Special Attribution]Added new special attributions that can modify weapon proficiency level up speed.
[Weapon]The Bow of an Elf King now provides +5 Bow Weapon Proficiency Levels.
[Weapon]The Bow of an Elf King now makes its user level up Bow Weapon Proficiency 50% faster.
[Prefix]New Prefix: Kendo Apprentice's (Increase Blade Weapon Proficiency Level-up Speed. It's a generic prefix that may appear on all non-weapon equipment.)
[Prefix]New Prefix: Gun Trainee's (Increase Firearm Weapon Proficiency Level-up Speed. It's a generic prefix that may appear on all non-weapon equipment.)
[Prefix]New Prefix: Novice-Wand-Wielder's (Increase Magic Weapon Proficiency Level-up Speed. It's a generic prefix that may appear on all non-weapon equipment.)
[Prefix]New Prefix: Baseball Rookie's (Increase Blunt Weapon Proficiency Level-up Speed. It's a generic prefix that may appear on all non-weapon equipment.)
[Prefix]New Prefix: Punch Practicer's (Increase Fist Weapon Proficiency Level-up Speed. It's a generic prefix that may appear on all non-weapon equipment.)
############DEBUG################
Fixed a bug that was causing special attributions related to life skill level-up speed display incorrectly in Chinese localizations.
简体中文
############Content################
【特殊属性界面】特殊属性名称的窗口变宽。
【特殊属性界面】更好地支持了鼠标操作，现在鼠标移动到一个特殊属性名称上时，数值会自动更新。
【特殊属性】加入了新的特殊属性可以增加武器熟练度。
【特殊属性】加入了新的特殊属性可以提高武器熟练度的升级速度。
【武器】精灵王之弓现在提供+5弓箭熟练度。
【武器】精灵王之弓现在会让其使用者+50%弓箭武器熟练度升级速度。
【词缀】新词缀：剑道学徒的（增加刀剑类武器的熟练度升级速度。通用词缀，可能出现在一切非武器的装备上）
【词缀】新词缀：枪械练习者的（增加枪械类武器的熟练度升级速度。通用词缀，可能出现在一切非武器的装备上）
【词缀】新词缀：法杖挥舞练习者的（增加施法类武器的熟练度升级速度。通用词缀，可能出现在一切非武器的装备上）
【词缀】新词缀：棒球新人的（增加钝器类武器的熟练度升级速度。通用词缀，可能出现在一切非武器的装备上）
【词缀】新词缀：拳法练习者的（增加拳抓类武器的熟练度升级速度。通用词缀，可能出现在一切非武器的装备上）
############DEBUG################
修复了一个造成中文文本中和生活技能升级速度有关的特殊属性名称不能正确显示的Bug。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/b9c578d6
https://pastelink.net/19o31kjl
Changed files in this update