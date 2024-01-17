0.66.3 (Quality of life update) Released.

Hey all, we decided to take this past month and focus on refining the game with a bunch of bug fixes and quality of life improvements!

Cursed Choices and Rerolls



There are three changes related to Cursed Choices in this build:

Most Cursed Choices have had their rewards redesigned to give you a bigger benefit. Cursed choices are now mandatory when they appear. We've added a "rerolls" system. For now, you get one reroll per run.

Early feedback from beta testers has been that this feels more interesting, but let us know what you think!

0.66.3 FULL PATCH NOTES

NEW FEATURES/CONTENT:

Item Rerolls! Don't like the given level up choices? Use the "reroll" option on the level up screen (You get one reroll per run for now).

CHANGES/IMPROVEMENTS:

The "Survivor" Challenge is now in the "Extreme" difficulty category.

Fortify Hull now gives 10 hull per level.

Ship base Hull values adjusted slightly.

Redesigned the rewards for most Cursed Choices to be more... Rewarding.

Cursed Choices are now mandatory. Good luck!

Twitch voting: Increased default voting time.

Made particle FX for grabbing scrap a bit smaller.

BUG FIXES:

Fixed Smooth Sailing and Skeleton Key achievements.

Fixed Cursed Choice items staying active at the end of a run.

Fixed bug where item and enemy sounds were playing after the player died.

Revive won't be offered again if you already used it.

Two drones will no longer double up on one side of the ship.

Fixed bug where enemies got stuck in Translink Evacuation.

Fixed issue where enemies shot through walls in Translink Evacuation.

Fixed bug where character dialog played at awkward time during zone transition.

Fixed tutorial videos not showing up on Linux/Steam Deck.

Fixed various music-related bugs in Challenges.

Timed Challenges will start the timer at more appropriate time.

Fixed issue with UI text being removed when Healing Fog & Ghost Gambit are active.

Fixed "new" badge drawing on top of patch notes.

Fix for Twitch options in menu being interactive even when feature was disabled.

Fixed various typos and formatting errors in item descriptions.

JOIN THE BETA!

Want to see our next round of updates early? Join the "beta" branch on Steam, now available to the public. We publish betas at a more frequent pace, and we also have a very active Discord community where we monitor feedback. We'd love to have more players testing early features and helping us shape the game.

Join the Discord here and look at the "Roles and Channels" section for instructions to join the private Beta channel.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Here's a little teaser of what we're working on next. Join the beta branch and jump in our Discord to see it early and share your thoughts with the team!

