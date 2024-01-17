Dune Imperium: Digital 1.2.0 Release Notes

We bring you more boons from Arrakis!

This release squashes several bugs messing with rule mechanics and gameplay. We’ve also spiced up the visuals for certain game events for cards like Foldspace, which now includes animations that trigger when the cards trash themselves. Controller-wielding players, rejoice! We’ve sprinkled in various improvements and fixes just for you. Plus, there are now further adjustments to how animations are handled with turn-timers to ensure that complex turns with many card plays don’t impede gameplay.

Improvements & Fixes

Players can now double-click to play and acquire cards on PC.

Playing troops to a garrison is more clearly signaled with a new FX treatment.

Player seat position is now indicated on the Leader selection screen.

Leader’s House is now listed on both the Player Info screen and the Leader Selection screen.

Easy AI’s difficulty has decreased. (boop!)

Players can now control ambient sfx in Settings.

Prompts that let players deploy troops now indicate the maximum number of troops available for deployment.

Chat is no longer interrupted when a player is prompted to take an action.

The Alliance token in the player HUD is now easier to read.

Reveal abilities that appear in the lower left corner of the Reveal window are easier to spot with improved visual effects.

Endgame Intrigue cards now show as playable when at least one of their conditions is met.

When placing the Mentat, the cursor now uses the outline of the Mentat, not that of a regular Agent.

Control markers now match player colors.

Drawing an Intrigue card now plays an animation.

In the Bene Gesserit Initiation challenge, you can now trash a number of cards equal to the number of Bene Gesserit purchased during the Reveal phase.

Adjustments have been made to turn timer behavior and to animations to ensure full turns can be taken.

Crysknife has a new, easier-to-understand entry.

Endgame Intrigue cards now animate properly when played.

Master Tactician now animates properly when played.

Cards that automatically trash now animate before being trashed.

Some prompts that lingered on screen after timing out now leave the screen properly.

Skirmish tiles on the Solo Menu have been cleaned up.

The strength reduction for Chani’s ability now uses a simple animation instead of a -X value.

The multiplayer lobby has additional explanatory tooltips.

The pass icon now remains on a player’s HUD until the player moves to the Conflict results screen.

A pass icon now appears on a player’s HUD for players with no troops in the Conflict.

Players without Intrigue cards must now pass their turns with the Pass button instead of this happening automatically.

The Vs. AI menu tile and the Lobby menu tile now use different art.

Agents now keep their blue glow when dragged to locations.

Undoing a Reveal action and then playing an Agent now lets you complete your full turn.

The player info menu now automatically closes when a Conflict is resolved.

Leader portrait visual effects that indicate a player’s turn now show only the current player’s color.

Players can now cancel an Agent card selection either by double clicking or using the undo button.

Players can now access and play Challenges offline.

Various audio, layout, and localization fixes.

The prompt text for deploying troops now includes the number of troops that can be deployed.

House Hagal rivals no longer limit their troop deployment to 2 troops.

The Persuasion indicator now updates properly when a player is forced to discard.

Players now can play Intrigue Cards gained with Bypass Protocol on the same turn they are acquired.

Ariana’s Action Log entries now specify how much Spice is gained.

In the Fencing Mirror challenge, undoing the purchase of Helena’s Manipulate card now properly removes the card from a player’s hand.

The location to where an agent is sent with Kwisatz Haderatch is now bold-faced in the action log.

The Lobby icon that indicates an Asynchronous match is now a calendar icon.

The send arrow in chat now sends chat.

A proper icon appears in the action log for Persuasion values greater than 10.

As always, thanks for your support!

Happy playing!