Update v.1.1.441

Share · View all patches · Build 13198435 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Lampbearers,

This week’s update brings with it some critical crash fixes, as well as improvements to multiplayer connectivity, alongside an additional 40 tweaks for further stability and optimisation. Please find full patch notes below.

Today's highlights include...

Critical Crash Fixes - Fixed an issue which has been preventing a minority of you from accessing recent save files. Huge thanks to everyone who provided us their savegames, which helped us track down the issue quicker!

Multiplayer Connectivity - Further improvements to increase matchmaking connectivity and prevent disconnects

In light, we walk.

HEXWORKS Team

Multiplayer

Increased the size of the invasion area near the kitchen in Manse of the Hallowed Brothers.

Fixed an issue that caused the player character to switch back to the default stance after loading into a multiplayer session with 2-handed stance.

Adjusted the coop partner indicator to be more consistent throughout the game.

Fixed an issue where coop partners and invaders could get stuck in Umbral assets when transitioning from Axiom to Umbral across the whole game.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to disconnect from an invasion if the invaded player would have loaded into an invasion in the same moment.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to disconnect from a coop session if 2 players tried to join the same session in parallel.

Fixed an issue that could cause connecting players to disconnect immediately if the host triggered a pre-fight cinematic at that very moment.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from reviving their coop partner if the host entered a boss encounter while the coop partner was dead outside of the arena.

Fixed an issue that caused the hostile Bucketlord to spawn invisible when entering the Sundered Monarch boss encounter with a coop partner.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from logging into multiplayer after a crash.

Fixed an issue where both players would receive General Engstrom's armor set in a coop session upon winning the boss encounter.

Fixed a rare issue that prevented players from using multiplayer services after termination of the game client. This fixes the issue where players saw the message Unable to log in: The game client has been tampered with.

Fixed an issue where the mirror could be used while a multiplayer session was established.

Fixed an issue where Pieta's health bar would be displayed grey for the coop partner under certain circumstances.

Collision

Fixed a collision issue that allowed players to reach inaccessible areas by jumping on top of the elevator in Manse of the Hallowed Brothers.

Fixed a collision issue that could cause players to get stuck behind crystals next to the Vestige of the Bloody Pilgrim.

Fixed a collision issue that could cause players to get stuck in the spawn location at the beginning of the game if the game has been terminated during the introduction cutscene.

Fixed a collision issue that could cause players to get stuck behind rocks at a specific location in Pilgrim's Perch.

Fixed a collision issue that could cause players to get stuck by jumping off a cliff and landing on wooden assets near the Scourged Sister Delyth boss encounter.

Fixed a collision issue that could cause players to get stuck behind burning assets near the Vestige of Sebastian.

Fixed a collision issue that could cause players to get stick behind the elevator in the Bellroom.

Environment

Fixed an issue where unintended environment assets would be loaded in the boss encounter area with Infernal Enchantress.

Fixed an issue where the player character could die from falling when trying to enter the Congregator of Flesh encounter from a lowered rock.

Fixed an issue where the player character would respawn in Umbral on an invalid platform causing them to fall out of the game world in cistern close to the elevator to Upper Calrath.

Fixed a collision issue that allowed players to skip the Umbral puzzle and obtain the Saintly Quintessence near the Vestige of Svornil.

Fixed clipping issues at the windmill near the Vestige of Marco the Axe.

Fixed an issue where players could see out of the world while in Umbral at a specific location in Pilgrim's Perch.

Fixed an issue where players could skip both Umbral puzzles near the Vestige of Lydia the Numb Witch.

Fixed an issues where players could skip the Umbral puzzles leading to the Hushed Saint.

Enemies

Adjusted the shockwave visuals of Mendacious Visage to be more inline with its actual damage radius.

Fixed an issue where the Raw Mangler would sit down after approaching the player near the castle gate near Upper Calrath.

Fixed an issue that caused an enemy to get stuck in falling animation in Mines.

Audio

Improvement pass on the audio of the spells Infernal Slash, Smiting Shield, Flame Funnel and Lambent Feint.

Improvement pass on the audio of the Hushed Saint.

Improvement pass on the audio of the Divine Arms spell and on throwables dealing Umbral damage.

Improvement pass on great sword impact sounds.

Improvement pass on the audio of Abbess Ursula.

Improvement pass on the audio of the player character's attacks.

UI

Fixed an issue where the health of Umbral eggs were not displayed if they were not locked on.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to show an empty Load Game menu after quickly selecting different saves and switching back to the main menu.

Visuals

Fixed an issue where Mask of the Drowned would break the visuals and physics of hairstyle 16.

Fixed visual glitches on certain VFX and environments inside the cathedral in The Empyrean.

Crashes

Fixed a rare crash that could occur during the boss encounter with [spoiler]Andreas of Ebb[/spoiler].

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when the invader left the multiplayer session while receiving a grievous strike.

Other

Fixed an issue that could cause the controls to become unresponsive when reviving at the Vestige of Ranik.

Fixed an issue where the lock on mechanic didn't work on an Umbral bellie in the small church in Manse of the Hallowed Brothers.

Fixed an issue where boss weapon abilities would not work for coop partners and invaders until the host rested.

Minor adjustment to the player character's animations to prevent knee pop issues when using certain weapon and attack combinations.

Fixed an issue where the Spirit of the Bleak Season would spawn damaged in NG+.

Check out our roadmap here.

In Light we Walk.

Virtual photographies in this post are courtesy of @GaburiVP - created with the in-game 3D Photo Mode





https://store.steampowered.com/app/1501750/Lords_of_the_Fallen/

Links:

Official Website: https://lordsofthefallen.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lotfgame

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/cigames

#DareToBelieve