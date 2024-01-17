Changelogs

Dear Players,

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for the support you've shown to our game, Beer Factory. Your passion, dedication, and engagement have made our journey truly exceptional. We also want to thank you for all the reviews, opinions, and suggestions that have contributed to the game's development.

We are pleased to announce that we have been listening to your voices, and we've been hard at work on improvements since the game's release. We focused particularly on addressing any concerning bugs, critical errors, and refining the in-game physics. Below is a list of the fixes and changes we've implemented:

List of fixes and changes

Fix:

CCTV controls

Brewing objective will be passed if the objective has already be done

Objective tracker will be deleted if all the objective are done

A cooldown of 120 seconds has been added in case of Francis still stay in the factory after being succefuly chased

It will be more difficult to reverse the forklift

Pallets display the correct name of the brewed beer

Heavy truck can now be unloaded with the forklift and he will exit successfully the factory

Using tab doesn't teleport near the office anymore

It's now possible to grab bags through the grain crusher and prevent stuck behind it

Brewing objective

Huge memory leak coming from the Brew tanks

When new inputs are added on the game they are auto assigned

Possibility to build storage in the underground brewery

Storage foots can't be screwed

Amount of work hours is no more for each employees but will raise one by one

Empty inputs will be automatically set by the default key (Even for new inputs in the future)

Waypoints checker for vehicles is less sensitive

If vehicle is blocked by an obstacle he automatically resume his path

Having multiple contracts can drop FPS

Having multiple brew tanks cause a mess in the computer

Empty inputs

Brewer employees can operate yeast

Dropped yeast cardboards, yeast bags and empty bottles are correctly spawned

Displayed yeast cardboards, yeast bags and empty bottles in the hand of employees has been corrected

When delivery truck has complete his delivery, player collisions are ignored to prevent being stuck inside

Infinite loading & freeze

Infinite bottling

The bottling machines resume at loading with a number of bottles that is a multiplier of 6 (the number of bottles will never be less)

Changes on global physic (To save performance cost physic may seem slower when the fps are low)

Forklift physic (No more wheelie and no more pallet through the ground)

Forklift ghost collision in front of him when locking a pallet on the forks

Unable to export grains

Collision has been added behind some walls and floors; when they detect physics objects like pallet they teleport the object in the same room

Forklift can grab pallet a little more far than before

AI Navmesh generation

Employee brewers

Passageway ton the underground

Delivery truck waypoints

Cleaners

Water tanker

Bottling ; brewing; selling "None" recipe (To be sure everything is working, load the game then save and load the game again)

Memory leak

Selling beer display the correct amount of beer in L

Pallet inertia conditioning removed (Caused the pallet moving by themself a lot)

Employees assigned as bottler

Selling price corrected

Crushing area on the grain crusher has been expanded (That mean loose bags around the grain crusher container are take in acount)

Bottling machinery animation on screen

Discard a recipe can end as having "none" recipe while brewing / bottling / selling

Discarding a recipe discard all of the current objects and process related to that recipe

Memory leaks

Local shop does not take global market prices in count anymore

Global market cart will show the correct prices

Francis will pass though pallets

New:

Supplementary camera added on the crane

Passing through the floor or the ceil teleport automatically the character around the office area

Delivery truck has now collision when unloading the truck to prevent falling

Possibility to sell buildable items

Changes:

Since the employees need a rework, the objective to have a fixed amount of them is automatically validate

Min FOV 70 -> 60

Max FOV 200 -> 120

Physic substepping 16 -> 8

Qwerty keyboard inputs will be by default

Resources required for brewing as been lowered

Forklift physic

Global physic

Clicking on new day save the game before loading the last save

Global physic

Forklift physic

Physic objects friction

AI vehicles torque increased

Prices

Global physic

Forklfit physic

Beer selling price increased

Pallet friction increased

Pallet jack torque increased

We believe that these changes will significantly enhance the experience for every player. We hope that the game now meets your expectations, delivering even more joy in gameplay.

For those who had doubts or were dissatisfied, we kindly ask for a second chance. We encourage you to revisit Beer Factory, experience the improvements, and share your feedback. Perhaps this new version of the game will alter your initial impressions.

We hope that our shared journey through the world of beer will be even more satisfying. Thank you for every moment spent with us, and we look forward to your continued support.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1782570/Beer_Factory/

With respect,

[Beer Factory Team]