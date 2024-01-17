Changelogs

Dear Players,
We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for the support you've shown to our game, Beer Factory. Your passion, dedication, and engagement have made our journey truly exceptional. We also want to thank you for all the reviews, opinions, and suggestions that have contributed to the game's development.
We are pleased to announce that we have been listening to your voices, and we've been hard at work on improvements since the game's release. We focused particularly on addressing any concerning bugs, critical errors, and refining the in-game physics. Below is a list of the fixes and changes we've implemented:
List of fixes and changes
Fix:
- CCTV controls
- Brewing objective will be passed if the objective has already be done
- Objective tracker will be deleted if all the objective are done
- A cooldown of 120 seconds has been added in case of Francis still stay in the factory after being succefuly chased
- It will be more difficult to reverse the forklift
- Pallets display the correct name of the brewed beer
- Heavy truck can now be unloaded with the forklift and he will exit successfully the factory
- Using tab doesn't teleport near the office anymore
- It's now possible to grab bags through the grain crusher and prevent stuck behind it
- Brewing objective
- Huge memory leak coming from the Brew tanks
- When new inputs are added on the game they are auto assigned
- Possibility to build storage in the underground brewery
- Storage foots can't be screwed
- Amount of work hours is no more for each employees but will raise one by one
- Empty inputs will be automatically set by the default key (Even for new inputs in the future)
- Waypoints checker for vehicles is less sensitive
- If vehicle is blocked by an obstacle he automatically resume his path
- Having multiple contracts can drop FPS
- Having multiple brew tanks cause a mess in the computer
- Empty inputs
- Brewer employees can operate yeast
- Dropped yeast cardboards, yeast bags and empty bottles are correctly spawned
- Displayed yeast cardboards, yeast bags and empty bottles in the hand of employees has been corrected
- When delivery truck has complete his delivery, player collisions are ignored to prevent being stuck inside
- Infinite loading & freeze
- Infinite bottling
- The bottling machines resume at loading with a number of bottles that is a multiplier of 6 (the number of bottles will never be less)
- Changes on global physic (To save performance cost physic may seem slower when the fps are low)
- Forklift physic (No more wheelie and no more pallet through the ground)
- Forklift ghost collision in front of him when locking a pallet on the forks
- Unable to export grains
- Collision has been added behind some walls and floors; when they detect physics objects like pallet they teleport the object in the same room
- Forklift can grab pallet a little more far than before
- AI Navmesh generation
- Employee brewers
- Passageway ton the underground
- Delivery truck waypoints
- Cleaners
- Water tanker
- Bottling ; brewing; selling "None" recipe (To be sure everything is working, load the game then save and load the game again)
- Memory leak
- Selling beer display the correct amount of beer in L
- Pallet inertia conditioning removed (Caused the pallet moving by themself a lot)
- Employees assigned as bottler
- Selling price corrected
- Crushing area on the grain crusher has been expanded (That mean loose bags around the grain crusher container are take in acount)
- Bottling machinery animation on screen
- Discard a recipe can end as having "none" recipe while brewing / bottling / selling
- Discarding a recipe discard all of the current objects and process related to that recipe
- Memory leaks
- Local shop does not take global market prices in count anymore
- Global market cart will show the correct prices
- Francis will pass though pallets
New:
- Supplementary camera added on the crane
- Passing through the floor or the ceil teleport automatically the character around the office area
- Delivery truck has now collision when unloading the truck to prevent falling
- Possibility to sell buildable items
Changes:
- Since the employees need a rework, the objective to have a fixed amount of them is automatically validate
- Min FOV 70 -> 60
- Max FOV 200 -> 120
- Physic substepping 16 -> 8
- Qwerty keyboard inputs will be by default
- Resources required for brewing as been lowered
- Forklift physic
- Global physic
- Clicking on new day save the game before loading the last save
- Global physic
- Forklift physic
- Physic objects friction
- AI vehicles torque increased
- Prices
- Global physic
- Forklfit physic
- Beer selling price increased
- Pallet friction increased
- Pallet jack torque increased
We believe that these changes will significantly enhance the experience for every player. We hope that the game now meets your expectations, delivering even more joy in gameplay.
For those who had doubts or were dissatisfied, we kindly ask for a second chance. We encourage you to revisit Beer Factory, experience the improvements, and share your feedback. Perhaps this new version of the game will alter your initial impressions.
We hope that our shared journey through the world of beer will be even more satisfying. Thank you for every moment spent with us, and we look forward to your continued support.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1782570/Beer_Factory/
With respect,
[Beer Factory Team]
