Version 1.12 of GBVSR is live! The following issues have been fixed in the PlayStation®5 and Steam versions:

Game not responding when selecting an online lobby.

Players not being able to purchase the Premium Battle Pass Round 1 or Battle Pass levels after a failed transaction.

A separate update for the PlayStation®4 version is pending.

Details:

https://rising.granbluefantasy.jp/en/news/detail/?id=qc4nqdp44tc