Developer Update

Greetings Adventurers!

We first wanted to take a moment to thank all of our players for your bug reports, feedback, suggestions, and all of the other input you’ve provided to us. We understand there are some pretty critical bugs right now, as well as other major improvements players have requested, so with today’s update we wanted to dive in to some of our top priorities right now.

Holiday Event

The Holiday Event will be concluding at the end of the month. We let it run a little longer due to some of the accessibility issues. We hope everyone has enjoyed this event.

Backups and Losing Progress

We are fully aware of the issues occurring right now regarding losing progress and not having the expected backup files and this has been a top priority for us. We thank you for your patience while we work through these.

During our review of crash reports and other test results of data loss, we have found that players using mods/cheats/and trainers have a very high chance of losing game progress during cooperative play. Additionally, we have discovered that being in a group hosted by a player using these types of additions also has a very high chance of causing data loss.

We have several improvements to these systems that are currently going through our internal testing process, and we hope to push these out as soon as we feel they are in a good place to improve these two areas. If you are a player that has experiences data loss during cooperative play and would like to help us test these changes within our test environment, please contact Trup in our official Discord.

Xbox

For our Xbox players, we are continuing to work on performance and stability improvements for both solo and cooperative play, as well as squashing regression bugs and other issues.

Additional Features

We are continuing to work on adding Damage Numbers as well. We will provide more details in a future update.

Speedrun.com

Thanks to our resident Chonky, Dungeons of Sundaria as arrived on Speedrun.com.

https://www.speedrun.com/Dungeons_of_Sundaria

Patch Notes:

Improvements:

Additional improvements to performance and stability

Call of Oblivion Set Assassinate does not trigger a cooldown for 3 seconds after using Phased Carnage changed to 5 seconds.

Reduced damage of Ice Charge by 30%

Reduced brightness in Heavenly strike

Bug Fixes: