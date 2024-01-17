 Skip to content

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 17 January 2024

Update 0.855: New Venue - The Void

Update 0.855: New Venue - The Void

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • This update adds a new venue, The Void, a high FPS venue for those interested in a no distraction high quality fight.

  • This update also open up weight classes for crossplay matches.

Era of Combat: Boxing Content Depot 1687101
