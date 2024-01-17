-
This update adds a new venue, The Void, a high FPS venue for those interested in a no distraction high quality fight.
This update also open up weight classes for crossplay matches.
Era of Combat: Boxing update for 17 January 2024
Update 0.855: New Venue - The Void
